Somaliland’s Outgoing President Congratulates President-elect, Vows Smooth Transition

Hargeisa, Somaliland – Outgoing President Muse Bihi Abdi has extended his heartfelt congratulations to President-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro following the latter’s landmark election victory. In a statement delivered at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday, President Bihi reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring a peaceful transfer of power, showcasing Somaliland’s robust democratic values.

“Congratulations to President-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi on your victory. I pledge my full support for a smooth transition of power. May your tenure bring peace, progress, and enduring success to our beloved nation,” Bihi announced, addressing the nation.”

President Bihi, expressed gratitude to the people of Somaliland and supporters of his Kulmiye Party. He called for unity and urged citizens to support the incoming administration, emphasizing the collective responsibility for Somaliland’s progress.

“To my fellow citizens, I thank you for granting me the privilege to serve as your president. While my term comes to an end, my commitment to the betterment of our nation remains steadfast. Let us stand united and work together for the prosperity of Somaliland,” Bihi stated.

President-elect Abdirahman Irro, leader of the opposition Waddani Party, secured a landmark victory in Somaliland’s recent elections, ushering in a historic chapter for the region’s democracy. The peaceful electoral process and the commitment to a smooth transfer of power have been widely celebrated as a significant achievement for Somaliland. This milestone underscores its steadfast dedication to stability and democratic values on the international stage.

The outgoing President’s gracious concession and pledge of cooperation signal a seamless transition, inspiring confidence in the nation’s future. Observers have praised the process as a model for other nations in the region, underlining Somaliland’s reputation for political maturity.

As preparations for the inauguration get underway, the nation turns its focus to the future, with hopes high for progress under President-elect Irro’s leadership. This peaceful handover serves as a beacon of hope and a demonstration of Somaliland’s resolve to uphold its democratic ideals.

