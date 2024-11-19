U.S. Government Congratulates Somaliland’s President-Elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi

By: MOHAMED DUALE, HORNDIPLOMAT

The United States has extended its congratulations to the people of Somaliland on the successful conduct of their recent presidential election. The U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu issued a statement acknowledging the election results and congratulating President-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Irro for his victory.

In the statement, the U.S. Embassy praised Somaliland’s “impressive record of elections and peaceful transfers of power,” noting that these democratic practices are a model for the region and beyond. The statement emphasized the importance of peaceful electoral processes and the role of Somaliland in setting an example for democratic governance in the Horn of Africa.

“Somaliland’s continued commitment to democracy and peaceful transitions of power stands as a beacon of stability in the region,” the U.S. Embassy remarked. The embassy further reiterated its support for the people of Somaliland and its readiness to collaborate with the new administration to further strengthen the region’s democratic institutions.

The election of Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Irro marks a significant moment for Somaliland, a region that has maintained its autonomy since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991. Despite limited international recognition, Somaliland has established a stable, self-governing political system and consistently held free and fair elections, which have been widely recognized as a success.

The United States continues to encourage further progress in Somaliland’s democratic development and supports efforts to build stronger ties with international partners.

As Somaliland prepares for the next chapter under President-elect Irro’s leadership, the U.S. government’s congratulations underscore the importance of a peaceful, democratic process in the region and reflect a shared commitment to fostering stability and prosperity in the Horn of Africa.

