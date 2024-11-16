International observers of Somaliland’s elections release preliminary assessment

Following polling day, the University College London’s International Election Observation Mission (IEOM) to Somaliland’s presidential elections and political parties vote on 13 November 2024 has released its preliminary assessment. The IEOM, led by Tim Cole, a former UK ambassador, was invited by Somaliland’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) to provide an impartial and independent assessment of the electoral process.

Says Tim Cole, Chief Observer of the IEOM: “The electoral process in Somaliland is still ongoing but our preliminary assessment is that the elections took place in a mostly calm and peaceful environment where registered voters were able to exercise their right to vote during the day. Our observers, who came from all corners of the globe and visited every region of Somaliland, observed the electoral process from dawn to dusk to midnight.”

In all, 28 observers, from 13 countries, including Guatemala, Germany, Kenya, Spain, Zambia and New Zealand, observed the opening and closing of polling stations, voting in 146 polling stations, and ballot counting and tallying in all of Somaliland’s six regions. Overall, the IEOM did not observe any serious irregularities or electoral malpractice, although observers did observe procedural and administrative inconsistency that could be addressed by better training.

The IEOM has identified a number of issues that electoral authorities could address including making sure that the secrecy of the vote is upheld in future elections and that the voter register is updated more regularly and closer to the holding of elections to ensure it is up-to-date. In addition, voters need to be better informed about voting procedures.

With the IEOM’s preliminary assessment completed a small team remains in Somaliland to observe through to the declaration of results. The IEOM will publish its final report in the first half of 2025.

For further information or to arrange an interview with a member of the core team, please contact Conrad Heine (IEOM media analyst) at conrad@somaliland2024.com ; WhatsApp +44 7870 642 852

Like this: Like Loading...