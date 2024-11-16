Ahmed Mohamed Silanyo: A Visionary Leader and True Icon Passes Away at 86

By: Mohamed Duale, Horn Diplomat Chief Editor

Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud “Silanyo,” a monumental figure in Somaliland’s history, passed away on Friday night, November 15, 2024, in Hargeisa. He was 86 years old. Silanyo’s family confirmed his death, marking the end of a life dedicated to public service, liberation, and nation-building.

Born in 1938 in Burao, Silanyo served as the fourth President of Somaliland from 2010 to 2017, leaving a transformative legacy. His career spanned decades, including roles as Minister of Commerce in the Somali Republic, Chairman of the Somali National Movement (SNM), and later as a founding leader of the Kulmiye Party.

Early Life and Education

Born in the mid-eastern town of Burao, Ahmed Silanyo was the third of six children in a family that combined nomadic and settled lifestyles. Guided by a visionary uncle, Silanyo pursued education, a rare opportunity in his family. After attending schools in Sheekh and Amud, he traveled to the UK, earning a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Economics from the University of Manchester.

A Journey of Leadership and Service

Roles in the Somali Republic:

In the early civilian administrations of Somalia, Silanyo held critical roles, including Minister of Planning and Coordination and Minister of Commerce. Despite serving under Siyad Barre’s regime, he maintained a reputation for integrity, avoiding involvement in its oppressive actions.

Chairman of the Somali National Movement (1984–1990):

Silanyo became a key leader in the SNM, guiding it through pivotal years of resistance against the Siyad Barre regime. His leadership saw strategic offensives, including the daring 1988 attacks on Burao and Hargeisa, which marked the beginning of Barre’s downfall and Somaliland’s path to independence.

Re-establishing Somaliland’s Sovereignty:

After Barre’s fall, Silanyo played an instrumental role in the 1991 declaration of Somaliland’s independence. As a member of Somaliland’s early governments, he worked on fiscal reforms, peace negotiations, and state-building initiatives.

Presidency (2010–2017)

Elected in 2010, Silanyo’s administration ushered in significant advancements:

Economic Reforms: Introduced the Somaliland Shilling as the national currency, stabilizing the economy.

Introduced the Somaliland Shilling as the national currency, stabilizing the economy. Infrastructure Development: Oversaw the construction of major roads, government offices, and airport expansions in Hargeisa and Berbera.

Oversaw the construction of major roads, government offices, and airport expansions in Hargeisa and Berbera. Water Security: Launched extensive water projects, including borehole drilling and dam construction, to combat chronic water shortages.

Launched extensive water projects, including borehole drilling and dam construction, to combat chronic water shortages. International Partnerships: Negotiated a groundbreaking agreement with DP World to expand Berbera Port, fostering trade with Ethiopia and beyond.

Negotiated a groundbreaking agreement with DP World to expand Berbera Port, fostering trade with Ethiopia and beyond. Social Progress: Made primary education free and introduced structural reforms in the military and police forces.

Personal Life

In 1968, Silanyo married Amina Weris Sh. Mohamed, a pioneering nurse and midwife. Together, they raised five children and welcomed seven grandchildren. Amina was a steadfast partner, supporting him throughout his turbulent political journey.

Legacy

Silanyo’s leadership spanned the fight for liberation, state-building, and governance. He is remembered as a visionary who believed in peaceful dialogue, democratic processes, and the potential of Somaliland as a sovereign state.

Final Days

Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud Silanyo passed away on November 15, 2024, in Hargeisa. His death marks the loss of a leader whose contributions laid the foundation for Somaliland’s ongoing journey as a self-declared independent nation.

Silanyo’s legacy endures as a symbol of resilience, progress, and hope.

May Allah rest his soul in eternal peace and grant him the highest place in Jannah.

