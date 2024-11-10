Somaliland Denounces Somalia’s False Claims on Democratic Achievements

By Staff writer

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland has firmly denounced recent statements made by the unelected administration in Mogadishu, which sought to claim credit for Somaliland’s longstanding democratic achievements. Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation labeled these claims as both unfounded and misleading, emphasizing that Somaliland’s progress is the result of independent governance and a dedication to democratic principles that the administration in Mogadishu lacks.

In a strongly worded statement, the Somaliland government highlighted the absurdity of Mogadishu’s attempts to take credit for democratic milestones achieved exclusively within Somaliland. Over the past 34 years, Somaliland has held nine successful elections, including presidential, parliamentary, local council, and referendum votes. Since 2003, these democratic exercises have resulted in peaceful transitions of power and demonstrated Somaliland’s enduring commitment to the democratic process.

Somalia, in contrast, has not conducted a public election in over six decades. The Somaliland government stressed that Mogadishu’s lack of an electoral history further discredits its attempts to undermine Somaliland’s sovereignty and democratic accomplishments. Somaliland called on the Mogadishu administration to cease interference in Somaliland’s political affairs and respect its right to self-governance.

As Somaliland prepares for yet another democratic milestone with its upcoming election on November 13, the country is set to welcome over 90 international observers who will monitor the process. These observers underscore Somaliland’s transparency and accountability, reinforcing its unique status as a fully democratic state within the Horn of Africa. Somaliland’s adherence to the “one person, one vote” principle sets it apart as an exemplar of democracy in the region.

The government expressed confidence that the upcoming election will reaffirm Somaliland’s unwavering commitment to democratic values on the international stage, as it continues to operate as a fully functioning democratic state dedicated to the will of its people.

