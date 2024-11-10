International Observers Meet Somaliland President, NEC Ahead of Elections

By: Staff writer

As Somaliland prepares for its upcoming presidential and Political organizations elections, international observer missions have gathered in Hargeisa to monitor and support the electoral process. This morning, the observers met with the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to review preparations and discuss logistical details. The NEC underscored its commitment to a transparent electoral process, outlining measures aimed at ensuring a smooth, credible, and fair election.

The observers are tasked with overseeing multiple aspects of the election, from preparations and organization to the final vote count and results declaration. Their presence underscores the increasing international interest in Somaliland’s democratic progress, which stands as a model of stability and effective governance in the region. NEC officials assured the observers that significant steps are being taken to uphold the election’s integrity, including heightened security protocols designed to ensure voters can safely participate. Local authorities have been instrumental in creating a secure environment across polling stations nationwide.

Meanwhile, Somaliland’s President, Muse Bihi Abdi, welcomed the international observers at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa. These representatives from various countries have arrived to monitor both the presidential and party elections scheduled for this week. During the meeting, President Bihi expressed gratitude to the observers for their role in ensuring electoral transparency. He emphasized Somaliland’s long-standing commitment to democracy—practices that are rare in many regions of Africa and the world.

President Bihi highlighted the values of order, compromise, and patriotism that have guided Somaliland’s progress, making it a governance model for others. He encouraged the observers to experience Somaliland’s development and democratic processes firsthand and to share their observations with the international community, reinforcing Somaliland’s aspiration for international recognition as an independent state.

The observers, in turn, commended President Bihi and the people of Somaliland for their achievements and their dedication to transparent, democratic elections with peaceful transitions of power. With election day approaching, the involvement of international observers emphasizes the significance of this election on the global stage. Both Somaliland’s citizens and the international community look forward to an election that reflects Somaliland’s commitment to democratic principles and peaceful governance.

Horndiplomat will continue to provide live updates and in-depth reporting throughout election day, bringing voters the latest developments and insights as Somaliland heads to the polls.

Like this: Like Loading...