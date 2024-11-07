Somaliland Affirms Its Commitment to Transparent Elections and Regional Stability

By: Horndiplomat staff writer

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland recently issued a statement highlighting the nation’s dedication to democratic governance, peace, and regional stability. With elections set for November 13, 2024, Somaliland is preparing for both presidential and party elections and addressing any security issues that could affect this process.

The statement outlined key actions by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to enhance election credibility, including completion of voter registration verification, finalization of candidate nominations under a strict code of conduct, and allocation of the election budget. The NEC has also initiated the accreditation of international observers to reinforce transparency, while NEC commissioners are being deployed across regions to oversee polling stations.

Somaliland’s commitment to peace and stability in the Horn of Africa remains steadfast. The nation allocates a substantial portion of its budget to security, prioritizing diplomacy and peaceful dialogue to address conflicts, including the Lasanod crisis. Efforts such as the Berbera Corridor demonstrate Somaliland’s focus on economic connectivity, particularly for landlocked countries affected by recent regional crises.

However, the ministry expressed serious concern over recent hostilities in Qorilugud, alleging that the Mogadishu administration is cooperating with extremist groups to disrupt Somaliland’s electoral process. While Somaliland does not seek conflict, it asserts its sovereign right to protect its citizens and territory against such threats.

In closing, Somaliland urges the international community to condemn actions that threaten its stability and sovereignty, calling for global support against terrorism and for the principles of peace, democracy, and sovereignty that benefit the entire Horn of Africa.

Like this: Like Loading...