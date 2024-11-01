Somaliland NEC Welcomes UK Delegation, Highlights Election Preparedness

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) of Somaliland recently hosted Mr. Christopher Pycroft, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office’s (FCDO) Development Director in Somalia, in a meeting aimed at fostering closer cooperation and support for Somaliland’s upcoming elections. Mr. Pycroft was accompanied by Mr. Ilyas Malek, Head of the UK Office in Hargeisa, and Ms. Christina Toepell, Deputy Head of the British Office in Hargeisa.

The meeting included comprehensive discussions around strengthening electoral processes and enhancing transparency in Somaliland’s democratic journey. The NEC then led the UK delegation on a tour of its facilities, where they highlighted the detailed preparations being undertaken to ensure full readiness for the elections.

NEC expressed deep gratitude to the UK for its vital support in advancing Somaliland’s democratic structures, emphasizing the role of such international partnerships in fostering resilience and growth. The visit not only showcased the NEC’s commitment to a credible electoral process but also reinforced the strong ties between Somaliland and the United Kingdom in their shared vision for democratic progress in the region.

For in-depth updates on the election and coverage from the ground, stay tuned to Horndiplomat.

