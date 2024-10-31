UNSC Adopts Resolution 2753, Transfers Somalia Mandate

By: UN NEWS

Underlining the importance of consolidating peace and security gains in Somalia, the Security Council today decided that the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) shall be called the United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia and that the latter Mission shall begin formal transition of its functions from 1 November.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2753 (2024) (to be issued as document S/RES/2753(2024)), the Council further decided that the Transitional Mission shall deliver the first phase of its transition until 31 October 2025. Measures set out in paragraph 3 of the resolution constitute the first phase of the Transitional Mission’s anticipated two-phased transition to a United Nations country team, and express its intention to terminate the Mission’s mandate at the end of the anticipated transition by 31 October 2026.

Among transition priorities, the text underscores support for State-building, including the constitutional review process and efforts to conduct free and fair elections; promotion and protection of human rights; rule of law, justice, corrections and security sector support; coordination of international donor support, working with bilateral and multilateral partners; and coordination of United Nations efforts in Somalia.

Taking the floor after the adoption, the representative of Sierra Leone, also speaking for Algeria, Guyana and Mozambique, noted that the Somali Government requested a phased transition of UNSOM to the Transitional Mission for two years to assist in consolidating progress made in the State-building process. He voted in favour of the resolution to advance effective implementation of the Government’s security sector plan, he said, as well as its national transformational plan — both critical for the security of the country and the wider region.

The adoption reflects collective acknowledgement of progress made by the Government, which is now being adapted to realities and needs on the ground, he said, with the final objective of handing over responsibilities to the host country. Calling for the Transitional Mission to facilitate efforts towards free and fair elections through inclusive, transparent one-person, one-vote processes, he emphasized the importance of prioritizing Somali Government interests in the transitional process.

The United Kingdom’s delegate stressed that UNSOM has played a vital role since its inception in 2013, providing the country with policy guidance, technical assistance and capacity-building. As the Transitional Mission takes over and begins rolling over to the UN country team, the United Kingdom will work with all stakeholders, continuing to deliver in areas critical to Somalia’s needs.

In a similar vein, the delegate of the United States noted that the resolution continues UNSOM’s mandate, while also incorporating relevant recommendations. It requires the Council to continue reviewing conditions on the ground as Somalia prepares for elections and continues to make advancements in reconciliation, human rights, women’s empowerment and protection of journalists.

Addressing ownership, China’s representative noted that UNSOM has made great efforts to support Somalia’s political process and coordinate international assistance. However, at this pivotal time, the Transitional Mission must respect Somali leadership and ownership of the process, strengthen communication with the Somali Government and provide tailored support in line with its national development priorities. In the phased transition, the Mission must strengthen the transfer of knowledge and skills to local employees, broaden procurement channels to help the local economy, and improve people’s livelihoods.

Stating that his country voted in favour of the resolution, the Russian Federation’s delegate noted, however, that several proposals by individual Council members were not considered, including the high-value Chinese initiative to grow procurement by the UN presence on the Somali market. The Council sets a date for ending the Transitional Mission’s mandate on 31 October 2026, he said, voicing support for Mogadishu’s intent to incorporate its functions into the national system at pace.

Rounding out the meeting, the representative of Somalia said the resolution reflects the Council’s commitment to implement his Government’s request for transition from UNSOM to the United Nations country team within the next two years. Hailing the dedication of UNSOM personnel over the past decade, he anticipates collaborating closely with the transition team and UN country team, particularly on implementation of long-term development initiatives. Emphasizing the importance of prioritizing nationalization during the drawdown phase, he encouraged the Transitional Mission to exert sustained efforts in national procurement and employing national staff — especially Somali women — to contribute to capacity-building and investment in the local economy during the transition.

