Khadar Mubarak Jama’s remarkable journey began in the town of El-Afwayn in Somaliland, where his academic and athletic talents set him apart. His commitment to learning first emerged at Dhoolayare Public School, where he achieved one of the highest scores on the entrance exam for Burao Academy. His outstanding performance earned him a scholarship, allowing him to join Burao Academy, where he continued to excel.

Burao Academy, driven by the mission of nurturing future leaders, emphasizes high academic standards, character development, and community responsibility. The academy seeks to empower young people with the knowledge and skills to contribute meaningfully to their communities, a mission Khadar embodies through his dedication and personal growth.

Khadar’s love for running began back home, where he eagerly joined school races. This passion grew as he advanced in his education, and today, Khadar is thriving in athletics while studying in the United States. Representing Elsworth School, he recently took first place in a major race, securing multiple prizes and demonstrating his commitment to excellence both in academics and athletics.

As he approaches the final stage of his high school running career, Khadar will compete alongside 692 athletes from schools across the country in what will be his last high school race. The entire Elsworth School community and his friends and family back home are proud of how far he has come and are excited to cheer him on.

Khadar’s story is one of perseverance, ambition, and achievement. Inspired by Burao Academy’s mission and supported by Elsworth School, he hopes to use all he’s learned to encourage others back home in El-Afwayn, bringing his knowledge and passion back to create positive change for his community.

