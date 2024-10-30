International Election Observers Arrive in Somaliland for Historic Elections

By: Mohamed Duale

The first wave of international election observers has arrived in Somaliland, marking a crucial step toward ensuring transparent and credible elections in the Horn of Africa region. This initial group, led by former UK Ambassador Tim Cole, comprises five core members who have already begun assessing Somaliland’s legal and electoral framework.

Invited by Somaliland’s National Electoral Commission (NEC), the observers’ primary mission is to provide impartial oversight. In planned meetings, the observers will engage with key stakeholders, starting with the NEC and extending to various interest groups, including women’s organizations. This broad engagement underscores Somaliland’s commitment to inclusivity and fair representation for all voices in the election process.

These international observers follow strict guidelines to maintain independence—even from their own sponsors—ensuring that their observations and conclusions remain objective. Their work will cover the entire electoral cycle: pre-election activities, election day, and the post-election period, culminating in both preliminary insights and a comprehensive final report.

For Mr. Tim Cole, this is a first visit to Somaliland, highlighting the international attention and credibility this election has garnered. In what is expected to be one of the busiest years globally for democratic processes, 2024 has become a historic year, with an unprecedented number of elections worldwide, involving over 4.3 billion voters across more than 50 countries.

International Election Observers meets with Somaliland electoral commission

The remaining short-term observers are scheduled to arrive by November 9, bringing the IEOM team to full capacity. After election day on November 13—which will include vote counting and ballot tallying—the core team will stay in Somaliland to monitor the post-election period. The IEOM’s final report is expected in the first half of 2025.

“This mission is truly international in its scope, with many members observing in Somaliland for the first time,” said Tim Cole. “In a milestone year for elections across Africa and globally, we are eager to observe in Somaliland as fully and widely as possible and look forward to commencing our mission.”

As Somaliland prepares to join the global electorate, the presence of these observers underscores Somaliland’s commitment to transparency and integrity in its electoral process, a vital step as Somaliland continues to pursue global recognition and support.

For in-depth updates on the election and coverage from the ground, stay tuned to Horndiplomat.

Like this: Like Loading...