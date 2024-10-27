Somaliland: Thousands Rally Nationwide as Waddani Builds Momentum

By: Horndiplomat Staff

Hargeisa, Somaliland — Thousands of supporters gathered in cities across Somaliland today for a series of rallies organized by the Waddani Party, signaling growing momentum as the November 13 election approaches. Led by Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi “Irro,” Waddani’s presidential candidate, alongside party leadership, the rallies reached major cities and regional hubs, spreading Waddani’s message of economic reform and a brighter future to communities nationwide.

Waddani rallies took place in Hargeisa, Burao, Erigavo, Borama, Berbera, and other key locations, drawing diverse crowds united by their enthusiasm for change. Addressing supporters across the country, Dr. Irro emphasized the party’s commitment to tackling Somaliland’s economic challenges through job creation, transparent governance, and a focus on youth empowerment.

“For too long, our young people have faced limited opportunities and uncertain futures,” Dr. Irro told crowds in various cities through a coordinated campaign message. “Waddani is committed to building an economy that serves everyone, fostering industries that create jobs and bring stability.”

Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi “Irro,” Waddani’s presidential candidate

The rallies highlighted Waddani’s grassroots approach, with supporters from various regions voicing their aspirations for a stronger economy and more inclusive governance. In each city, banners and party colors filled the streets, with attendees chanting in support of Waddani’s agenda for reform and growth. For young voters, in particular, the party’s focus on economic opportunity and social mobility has proven highly appealing.

Waddani’s message resonates strongly with Somaliland’s youth, eager for a government that addresses their needs and aspirations. This growing base of young supporters could be a decisive factor in the upcoming election, as Waddani aims to channel this energy into a nationwide call for positive change.

With only weeks until the election, Waddani’s rallies across Somaliland mark a crucial phase in the party’s campaign, mobilizing voters and building enthusiasm in both urban and rural areas. Observers see this wave of support as a potential game-changer, as Waddani’s focus on economic reform and youth engagement sets it apart in a competitive political landscape.

The upcoming election is shaping up to be one of the most pivotal in Somaliland’s history, with the potential to chart a new path for growth and development. For in-depth updates on the election and coverage from the ground, stay tuned to Horndiplomat.

