Hargeisa, Somaliland – In an extraordinary show of public support, the KAAH Political Association witnessed a historic surge of enthusiasm, as hundreds of thousands of Somalilanders rallied across major cities to back the party’s platform. The turnout eclipsed the combined attendance from the past five days of campaigning, positioning KAAH as a potent force in the lead-up to the upcoming elections.

A Nation Mobilized

From the capital, Hargeisa, to coastal and rural regions, Somalilanders from all demographics joined KAAH campaign rallies, waving flags and chanting for unity, progress, and reform. The unprecedented scale of these gatherings underscored KAAH’s mounting appeal as a party of change and promise.

KAAH founder and heavyweight politician, Mohamoud Hashi Abdi, addressed the massive crowds, delivering a powerful message of stability and vision for the nation’s future. “This turnout is a testament to the strength of our movement,” he declared. “Our people are united in their desire for a prosperous Somaliland where opportunity, justice, and progress are within reach for all.”

Shifting the Political Landscape

The overwhelming turnout for KAAH highlights the party’s deepening rapport with Somaliland’s electorate, as political observers note a potential shift in the political landscape. By resonating with citizens’ aspirations for a better future, KAAH presents itself as a viable alternative to traditional political parties.

In his speech, Mohamoud Hashi Abdi called on Somalilanders to recognize this pivotal moment: “Today, we stand on the cusp of a new era. This election is not about the past but about building a Somaliland where every citizen has a voice, where our youth find opportunities, and where the next generation’s dreams are realized. Together, we can achieve this.”

A Party with Nationwide Appeal

KAAH’s ability to attract supporters across Somaliland’s diverse regions, from Borama to Burao and Berbera, demonstrates the party’s widespread appeal. The groundswell of support represents a coalition of Somalilanders unified by a shared vision for reform and progress.

Addressing the commitment of KAAH to grassroots governance, Hashi Abdi assured supporters that the party’s promises are not mere rhetoric: “This movement belongs to you—the people of Somaliland. We are not here to make empty promises but to create meaningful change. KAAH is a party for the people, by the people, and together, we are charting a path to prosperity that no one will be left behind on.”

Momentum Leading into Election Day

As the campaign moves into its final, critical weeks, KAAH’s momentum will be closely watched. The record-breaking turnout has fueled hopes that the Opposition Kaah-Waddani Coalition can bring new leadership to Somaliland and has sparked conversations about its influence in the upcoming elections.

KAAH founder and heavyweight politician, Mohamoud Hashi Abdi

With election day on the horizon, Mohamoud Hashi Abdi urged Somalilanders to keep this energy alive. “Let us carry this momentum to the ballot box. This election is our chance to shape Somaliland’s future—a future that reflects our collective hopes and dreams. Vote for progress, vote for stability, Vote for Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi and Ambassador Mohamed Ali and vote for KAAH,” he concluded.

As one supporter summed it up, “We are not just voting for a party—we are voting for the future of Somaliland.”

