Somaliland: Final Election Materials Arrive Ahead of Polls

By: Horndiplomat Writer

Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) confirmed that the final shipment of essential materials for the upcoming presidential and political party elections arrived in the country on Monday morning.

NEC officials, alongside representatives of political parties and organizations involved in the elections, welcomed the materials at Egal International Airport. This group, forming the electoral taskforce committee, was present as the items were delivered by a chartered flight.

Ballot papers had already arrived the previous Saturday, and the latest shipment included various items such as inks, voting seals, and ballot boxes.

During the reception, the task force committee praised the NEC’s diligent preparation and expressed satisfaction with the progress of the election process. They also urged supporters of the candidates and political institutions to maintain peace and stability to ensure smooth elections.

NEC Commissioner Ahmed Hassan echoed the committee’s call for peaceful conduct and confirmed that all necessary election materials were now in the country. He reassured the public that the election process was effectively underway and encouraged voters to exercise their political rights responsibly and peacefully.

In his statement, Hassan reminded political parties and organizations to adhere to electoral regulations, avoid inflammatory language, and promote harmony during their campaigns. He emphasized the importance of maintaining tranquility as candidates rally for support across the country.

