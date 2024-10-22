Somaliland NEC Launches Training for 170 Election Agents’ Preparation

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat

Hargeisa (HornDiplomat) – The Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) has officially launched a significant training program aimed at preparing 170 Trainers of Trainers (ToT) to train party and association agents ahead of the upcoming elections. These agents will be stationed at polling stations throughout the country to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process.

In a brief statement released on NEC’s official Twitter account, the Commission stated:

“The Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) has launched a training program for 170 trainers who will prepare party/association agents. These agents will be deployed to polling stations for the upcoming election.” The initiative is being carried out in collaboration with the National Movement for Inclusive Democracy (NMID).

This training program is part of the NEC’s extensive preparations for the November 2024 elections, which are expected to be pivotal for Somaliland’s political future. The ToTs will be responsible for equipping party and association agents with the necessary skills and knowledge to manage polling station operations effectively and uphold the transparency of the election process.

The NEC’s collaboration with NMID underscores the commitment to an inclusive and credible electoral process. By ensuring that election agents are well-prepared, the Commission aims to guarantee the integrity of the upcoming elections, which are a crucial event in the country’s democratic development.

As the November elections draw near, NEC’s efforts to bolster the capabilities of election personnel highlight the importance of maintaining high standards of electoral transparency and fairness across Somaliland.

