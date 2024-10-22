Somaliland NEC and EU Discuss Final Preparations for Elections

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat

Hargeisa, Somaliland – The Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) recently convened with European Union (EU) Ambassador Karin Johansson and her delegation at the NEC headquarters. The discussions centered on the final preparations for Somaliland’s presidential and party elections, scheduled for November 13, 2024.

During the meeting, NEC officials provided an overview of the progress made in various areas critical to the election process. Key topics included updates on voter registration efforts, logistical arrangements, and the strategies in place to ensure election security.

The meeting highlighted the importance of collaboration between the NEC and the EU as they work towards ensuring a transparent and efficient electoral process. Both parties are focused on addressing any outstanding issues as the election date approaches, emphasizing the need for a seamless execution of the upcoming elections.

The NEC is dedicated to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process and has outlined steps to facilitate a successful election. The meeting with the EU delegation marks a crucial step in finalizing preparations for what is anticipated to be a significant event in Somaliland’s democratic journey.

The November 13 elections will determine Somaliland’s next president and shape the future of its political landscape, as the region continues to champion democratic values amid a complex regional backdrop.

For further updates on Somaliland's electoral process and other developments, stay tuned to Horndiplomat.

