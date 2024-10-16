Ethiopian Airlines announces safe landing after smoke incident

By:Horndiplomat Writer

Ethiopian Airlines has reported an incident involving a flight from Addis Ababa to Dire Dawa that experienced smoke inside the cabin as it prepared for landing today.

According to Ethiopian Airlines, the flight crew acted promptly to manage the situation, ensuring the aircraft landed safely at Dire Dawa Airport. Passengers were able to disembark without any complications, and no injuries have been reported.

In a statement released by the airline, Ethiopian Airlines acknowledged the incident and assured the public that an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the smoke. The airline has also issued an apology to passengers for the disruption and any inconvenience caused.

“Ethiopian Airlines flight number ET248, which was traveling from Addis Ababa to Dredawa, was preparing to land at Dredawa Airport when smoke was seen in the plane. The plane landed safely at the Dredawa airport and was able to disembark the passengers in the normal manner and the airline is investigating the cause of the smoke. Ethiopian Airlines apologizes to the passengers for the incident.

Ethiopian Airlines” said Ethiopian airline statement

Ethiopian Airlines, one of Africa’s largest and most successful airlines, continues to operate numerous flights daily, connecting various destinations across the continent and beyond.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

