Egypt and Djibouti Collaborate on Solar Power Plant Project

By: Horndiplomat writer

Egypt and Djibouti took a significant step toward strengthening their collaboration in renewable energy by signing a bilateral agreement and an executive contract for the construction of a 276.5-kilowatt solar power plant in Djibouti. The agreement was formalized through a video conference, highlighting the commitment of both nations to enhance their energy infrastructure and promote sustainable development.

This ambitious project, which will be fully funded and implemented by Egypt, involves the installation of a photovoltaic power plant in Djibouti. It underscores a growing emphasis on renewable energy solutions in both countries, reflecting a shared vision for sustainable development in the Horn of Africa region. With Egypt’s established expertise in renewable energy development, this partnership is poised to leverage advanced technologies and innovative practices.

The agreement was signed by Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mahmoud Essmat, and Djibouti’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Yonis Ali Guedi. Minister Guedi welcomed the project, stating, “This initiative is a testament to the strong and growing relationship between Egypt and Djibouti. The solar power plant will have a positive impact on our educational and healthcare infrastructure, as well as enhance economic and commercial activities in the region.” He expressed deep gratitude to the Egyptian government and specifically the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy for their support.

The solar power plant is expected to contribute significantly to Djibouti’s energy mix, providing cleaner energy and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. As both nations face the challenges of climate change and energy demand, this project exemplifies their commitment to sustainable practices and the transition to greener energy sources.

In conclusion, the agreement between Egypt and Djibouti marks a pivotal moment in their bilateral relations, paving the way for further cooperation in renewable energy and setting a precedent for future projects in the region. This partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration in addressing global energy challenges while fostering economic growth and environmental sustainability.

SOURCE: HORNDIPLOMAT.COM

Like this: Like Loading...