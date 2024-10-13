Somaliland NEC Releases Election Campaign Schedule

By: Horndiplomat Writer

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) of Somaliland has officially released the campaign schedule for the highly anticipated Presidential and Political Party elections. According to the announcement, the campaign period will run from October 19 to November 10, 2024, allowing political organizations and parties to present their platforms to the public.

NEC Chairman, Muse Haji Yusuf, explained that the election campaign will span 23 days, with time allocated to seven political organizations and the three existing political parties. This structured schedule ensures an equitable opportunity for all participating groups to engage voters ahead of the election date.

The elections, set for November 13, 2024, mark a significant moment in Somaliland’s democratic journey. It will be the fourth presidential election since Somaliland adopted a democratic electoral system in 2002, allowing the people to choose both their President and Vice President.

Three major political parties will compete in the upcoming presidential election: Kulmiye, the ruling party, represented by incumbent President Muse Bihi Abdi; Waddani, the opposition party, with Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Cirro as its candidate; and UCID, whose candidate is Eng. Faisal Ali Warabe.

In addition to the presidential race, this election cycle will also determine the future political landscape of Somaliland through the election of political organizations and parties. This is the third time such elections have been held in the region, with both the presidency and political organizations sharing the ballot. These dual elections have been a source of anticipation and, at times, contention, as delays caused by legal disputes over their sequencing prompted ongoing discussions. Ultimately, an agreement was reached to hold both elections simultaneously.

The upcoming November 13 elections are crucial for Somaliland’s democratic process. They mark a pivotal point for the nation as it continues to strengthen its political institutions through fair and transparent competition.

Meanwhile, the Somaliland Electoral Commission swore in the Ethics, Conflict Resolution, and Election Monitoring Committees, a significant step in preparing for the highly anticipated elections scheduled for November 13, 2024.

Musa Hassan Yusuf, Chairman of the Electoral Commission, addressed the swearing-in ceremony and assured attendees that the elections would proceed as planned and on schedule.

