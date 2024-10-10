Kenya Airways to Suspend Flights to Mogadishu

By: Nairobi LEO

Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced that it will suspend all passenger flights to Mogadishu, Somalia, starting October 14, 2024.

In a letter dated October 9, to Principal Secretary (PS) State Department of Transport Ministry of Roads and Transport, KQ CEO Allan Kilavuka noted that the decision was reached due to operational challenges.

“Due to operational challenges, Kenya Airways Board and Management has made the decision to suspend passenger flights to Mogadishu effective 14th October, 2024,” Kilavuka stated in the letter.

He added, “Kenya Airways takes this opportunity to thank your office, Kenya Embassy in Mogadishu, and all government officials who continue to support the airline as it seeks to expand its network, provide connectivity and reliable air travel services in the region and beyond.”

The KQ CEO further stated that the decision was made after careful consideration in the best interest of the national carrier.

“Kenya Airways requests for your understanding of this unforeseen development that may reverse the positive trend and gains made so far. The decision was made after careful analysis and consideration in the best interest of the airline in the prevailing business environment,” Kilavuka remarked.

This comes a few days after direct flights from Nairobi to Zambia by the Kenya Airways were suspended.

The Zambian Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) wrote to the Kenyan authorities on October 2, attributing the flight suspension to Kenya denying Zambia Airways the right to fly one of its passenger planes to Nairobi routinely.

In its letter, CAA claimed that Zambia’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics intervened by contacting the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) to review its stance, but all was in vain.

Displeased by Kenya’s nonchalant behaviour towards its concerns, the Zambian CAA announced suspending the KQ flights beginning October 8.

