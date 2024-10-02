Taiwan’s Iris Biometric Devices to Play Key Role in Somaliland’s November Elections

By: BiometricUpdate

Taiwan’s donation of iris biometric devices to Somaliland in 2021 will once again play a crucial role in the upcoming elections scheduled for November 13, 2024. This was confirmed by Taiwan’s Ambassador to Somaliland, Allen Lou, who also announced fresh support of $2 million from Taiwan to assist Somaliland’s preparation for the presidential and national party elections.

The ambassador noted that the biometric equipment, originally provided to assist with parliamentary and local government elections in 2021, will now be deployed in six major cities across Somaliland for the general elections. The devices, part of a $2 million donation from Taiwan four years ago, include 2,500 iris biometric voter verification systems. These devices were developed by Iris ID in collaboration with South African integrator Neametrics Africa, ensuring secure and efficient voter identification.

This latest round of funding from Taiwan underscores the strong ties between the two nations. The Taiwanese diplomat emphasized that the donation is aimed at promoting “transparency, accountability, fairness, and trust” in Somaliland’s democratic processes. He further praised Somaliland’s commitment to democratic principles, calling the nation a “beacon of democracy in East Africa.”

Somaliland, though functioning as an independent state since it declared independence from Somalia in 1999, has yet to gain formal recognition from the United Nations. However, it continues to assert its sovereignty through democratic governance and regular, credible elections. Taiwan and Somaliland share a unique bond, both operating as self-governing entities with limited international recognition, and they have collaborated on various political and economic initiatives over the years.

As preparations for the November elections intensify, Somaliland’s National Election Commission (NEC) has field-tested the biometric devices and is actively engaging citizens in electoral participation. By using these advanced technologies, Somaliland aims to ensure a transparent and credible election process, further demonstrating its democratic maturity.

