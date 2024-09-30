Ethiopian FM Defends Somaliland MoU at UN, Urges Somalia to Focus on Internal Issues

By: addisstandard

Ethiopian Foreign Minister Ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie has dismissed Somalia’s allegations regarding Ethiopia’s memorandum of understanding with Somaliland, calling them “unfounded” and accusing Somalia of attempting to “cover internal political tensions” by inciting “hostility.”

Speaking at the 79th United Nations General Assembly, Ambassador Taye defended the agreement, explaining that it is “based on the existing political arrangement in Somalia” and aims to promote “shared growth and prosperity in the region.” He also noted that “similar agreements have been concluded by other states.”

“I, therefore, reject the baseless allegations levelled against my country,” Ambassador Taye stated, adding, “Ethiopia’s name can never be associated with any of these accusations.”

Tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia have escalated following the signing on January 1 of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and Somaliland, which aims to grant Ethiopia access to the sea in exchange for the recognition of Somaliland.

Complicating the situation further, Egypt recently sent its second military aid shipment to Somalia, including heavy artillery and armoured vehicles. This delivery, part of a defence pact signed between Egypt and Somalia in August 2024, has raised concerns in Ethiopia and Somaliland.

The Foreign Minister urged Somalia to focus on addressing terrorism, calling for collaboration to “eliminate terrorist groups that are causing chaos and mayhem among the people of the region.”

Ambassador Taye’s remark came in response to a speech by Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, who accused Ethiopia of actions that “flagrantly violate” Somalia’s territorial integrity.

“Somalia is currently facing a serious threat from Ethiopia’s recent actions, which flagrantly violate our territorial integrity,” Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said during his address to the General Assembly.

“Ethiopia’s attempt to annex part of Somalia under the guise of securing sea access is both unlawful and unnecessary,” he added.

Ambassador Taye further expressed concerns over “recent manoeuvres by actors from outside the Horn of Africa,” arguing that these actions undermine efforts to ensure peace and security in the region. He urged these external actors to “immediately cease their reckless actions” and called on the international community to recognize the “imminent risk” posed by such activities.

