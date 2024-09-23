UN Special Representative James Swan Visits Somaliland, Discusses Elections and Regional Stability

By: Staff writer

UN Special Representative to Somalia, James Swan, visited Somaliland and met with Somaliland President Musa Bihi Abdi.

Their meeting centered on the general situation in the Horn of Africa, highlighting the significance of ensuring that Somaliland’s upcoming elections are free, fair, and peaceful. The discussions also emphasized the ongoing cooperation between the Republic of Somaliland and the United Nations.

Additionally, James Swan met with various political party representatives and leaders of civil society groups in Somaliland. These groups, including women, youth, persons with disabilities, and human rights activists, stressed the importance of maintaining a safe and inclusive civic space leading up to the elections. Their involvement highlights the diverse voices advocating for a more inclusive political environment in Somaliland. according to the UNSOM

SOURCE: HORNDIPLOMAT

