UN calls for urgent climate change adaptation in Somalia

Mogadishu – Somalia is currently one of the countries most affected by the climate crisis which negatively impacts livelihood options, exacerbates displacement of populations, and increases inequality and insecurity.

In response to these climate-related challenges, the United Nations (UN) has called for a significant shift in Somalia’s approach to climate change, during a symposium held today in Mogadishu. The focus is on enhancing investment in climate adaptation and resilience to protect the livelihoods of millions.

“2023 started with the cumulation of the worst drought that the country has ever seen in half a century that impacted millions of people, and ended with the worst flooding in 100 years,” said George Conway, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, in his opening remarks at the symposium.

“Humanitarian responses are important to save lives. But if we are not making the investment in adaptation, in resilience building, then the levels of chronic vulnerability and risk will continue to rise for the country,” he added.

The UN-supported symposium, organised by the Institute of Climate and Environment (ICE) at SIMAD University and the Somali Federal Ministry of Environment and Climate Change under the theme “Fostering resilience, strengthening adaptation, and uniting for action,” brought together government officials, private sector representatives, civil society, academia, youth, and international organisations.

Climate crises are crises of human rights

The unprecedented climate-related crises that Somalia faces require urgent humanitarian responses, which are important as they save lives.

However, given the magnitude and recurrence of these crises, emergency interventions are not sufficient anymore.

Without an investment in adaptation, in resilience-building, the levels of chronic vulnerability and risk will continue to rise in the country.

“The climate crisis is a crisis of human rights, of the right to life, the right to food, the right to health, the right to water and the right to sanitation,” said Mr. Conway.

“We need to put human rights very much at the centre of the discussion and the work that we do for Somalia on the climate agenda,” he added.

Mr. Conway called for a change in the policy dialogues that can shape the way Somalia deals with climate change. He stressed the need for inclusion, representation and participation of those groups that were less present in such fora – women, marginalised groups, persons with disabilities.

Young climate activist Sucdi Nor is familiar with the disproportionate effects of climate change on women, particularly for those working in agriculture, which is a primary source of income for many families.

“Droughts and floods severely limit agricultural productivity, leading to loss of income and reduced purchasing power for many,” Ms. Nor explained.

The Federal Minister of Youth and Sports, Mohamed Bare Mohamud, in his remarks underscored the critical role that youth play in combating climate change. He noted that the active participation of young people in climate initiatives and their contributions to community awareness efforts are essential.

Collective efforts for adaptation

Looking ahead, the Somali government has committed to several key actions, including the establishment of a national climate resilience plan and a climate financing framework to ensure that discussions translate into tangible improvements.

The Somali Federal State Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Ahmed Omar Mohamed, announced at today’s symposium an ambitious plan to plant 10 million trees over the coming years, with 400,000 already planted.

Additionally, Somalia is set to ban single-use plastics starting in October.

“Climate change is not a distant issue. it requires our immediate attention. Together, we can make Somalia a greener place,” said Minister Ahmed Omar.

These actions are part of a significant shift in thinking and in the practical ways climate change is tackled. The responses must focus on increased investment in climate adaptation and resilience-building.

The symposium ended with the adoption of a position paper presented by ICE, which outlines climate change policy recommendations for the Somali government and international stakeholders.

The Director of ICE, Mohamed Okash, emphasised the need for rights-based interventions led by local communities and innovative mechanisms to attract climate finance for national adaptation programs.

“We must prioritise adaptation strategies that empower local communities and ensure their voices are heard in the climate dialogue,” Mr. Okash concluded.

