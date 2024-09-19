Somalia President Appoints Diplomatic Novice as New Ambassador to US.

By: Zakeriye Ahmed

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia has appointed Daahir Hassan Arab, a political novice with no previous diplomatic experience, as the country’s new Ambassador to the United States.

U.S. President Joe Biden received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador to Washington, as reported by VOA Somali Service. Daahir will replace seasoned diplomat Ali Sharif Ahmed, who has held the position since 2019.

Daahir Hassan Arab, who has been the rector of SIMAD University in Mogadishu since 2015, comes from an educational rather than a diplomatic background. His close personal connection to President Mohamud—a founding figure of SIMAD University—is seen as a significant factor in his appointment.

Daahir Hassan Arab

The move has sparked debate among political analysts and critics regarding its potential impact on Somalia’s foreign policy. Critics argue that Daahir’s lack of diplomatic experience could weaken Somalia’s representation in Washington, particularly in complex international negotiations such as counterterrorism and military cooperation.

Former Somalia State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Balal Mohamed Cusman, expressed concerns about the challenges Daahir may face. “The lack of prior high-level diplomatic experience may pose an initial hurdle in navigating the complexities of international relations, particularly in areas requiring nuanced diplomacy, such as counterterrorism and military cooperation,” Balal said.

However, Balal also highlighted potential benefits, noting the opportunity for fresh perspectives and innovative approaches. “As someone with a strong academic background, the new ambassador may bring a different set of skills and experiences that could enhance collaborations with Washington. His success in this role will largely depend on his ability to quickly adapt to the demands of diplomacy and leverage his strengths effectively,” he added.

Former Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad also expressed concerns about Somalia’s lack of an established system for appointing diplomats. He claimed that this allows Presidents to appoint individuals at their discretion, weakening state institutions and undermining merit-based promotions. “Unfortunately, Somalia doesn’t have an established system for recruiting government officials, including foreign service employees at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Awad said.

“That is why every President appoints individuals as he wishes, which, of course, is detrimental to the proper functioning of state institutions and the merit-based appointment and promotion of civil servants and government officials,” Awad added.

Awad further explained that depending on the political system, Presidents and Prime Ministers are allowed to appoint a small number of ambassadors, known as political appointees. These individuals are usually reputable figures whose tenure ends with the government’s mandate. However, he emphasized that this process should not replace a merit-based recruitment system necessary for the stability and professionalism of Somalia’s foreign service.

Additionally, Somalia Senator Professor Abdi Ismael Samatar described Daahir’s appointment as nepotism rather than a career move in a recent interview.

