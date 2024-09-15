International Partners Celebrate Progress Towards Somaliland Elections on International Democracy Day

By: Horndiplomat staff writer

As the world marks International Day of Democracy, international partners, including Denmark, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, have commended the strides being made in Somaliland toward holding free and fair elections. Set to take place on November 13, this landmark event is seen as a significant step toward solidifying democratic governance in Somaliland.

These partners have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Somaliland in ensuring that the elections are transparent, inclusive, and reflective of the people’s will. In a joint statement, they highlighted the importance of upholding the values essential to a thriving democracy—particularly freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and adherence to the rule of law.

Calling on Somaliland’s authorities to honor these principles, the international community emphasized that protecting democratic rights is vital to fostering an inclusive society where all voices can be heard. Respect for these freedoms is not only a cornerstone of democracy but is also key to promoting peace and stability as Somaliland moves toward this critical milestone.

As the countdown to November 13 continues, all eyes are on Somaliland’s ability to carry out an election that meets the highest standards of integrity and fairness. For both its citizens and international observers, the election is an opportunity to strengthen democratic institutions within the country.

The international partners remain optimistic about the process and look forward to continued progress.

