Somaliland Strongly Condemns Egyptian Military Presence in Somalia

Press-Release

The Somaliland government strongly objects to the recent deployment of Egyptian military forces in Somalia. according to statement

The Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the following statement today.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland strongly objects to the recent deployment of Egyptian military forces in Somalia. Given the history of such deployments, the lack of assessment or consideration for the stability and security of Somalia and the entire Horn of Africa region is concerning.

The Republic of Somaliland finds this development to be aggravating the already fragile peace that has been painstakingly established over the years, both by the people of Somaliland and countries in the region. The introduction of foreign military forces into neighboring Somalia, under any pretext, risks destabilizing the region, undermining peace efforts, and escalating tensions that could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences.

As a sovereign and democratic nation in the Horn of Africa, we take it upon us like other neighbouring countries to categorically reject any foreign military presence in the region that could jeopardize the stability and security of our people.

We call upon the international community to urgently condemn this potentially dangerous move by Egypt. It is imperative that all responsible nations act swiftly to prevent further destabilization and to promote diplomatic solutions that respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations in the Horn of Africa.

The Republic of Somaliland will not stand idly by in the face of actions that threaten its hard-won peace and the stability of the region. We urge our international partners to closely monitor this alarming situation and to take immediate steps to safeguard the security and stability of Somaliland and the broader region.

