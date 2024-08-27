Somaliland President Warns Somalia Against Economic Intrusion

By: Staff writer

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi has vehemently condemned recent economic directives issued by the Mogadishu government, labeling them a blatant violation of Somaliland’s sovereignty.

President Bihi dismissed Mogadishu’s administration as a mere puppet controlled by foreign interests, incapable of self-governance. He rejected their threats as empty rhetoric, asserting that if Mogadishu had the means to harm Somaliland, they would have already done so.

Reaffirming Somaliland’s commitment to international cooperation, President Bihi reiterated the country’s open-door policy for foreign governments and businesses. However, he made it abundantly clear that any entity seeking to operate within Somaliland must adhere to its laws and regulations. Any violations, he warned, would be met with swift and decisive action.

President Bihi’s statement underscores Somaliland’s unwavering determination to defend its sovereignty and economic independence

