Somaliland Electoral Commission launches IRIS Biometric Voter Verification System

By M.A. Egge

The Somaliland National Electoral Commission has started trials to test the viability of the IRIS-BVVS Biometric Voter Verification System at the hall of the Civil Service Institute.

The exercise was attended by leaders of political parties and political organizations, SONSAF officials, and some public members.

The National Electoral Commission introduced the appliances and briefed the gathering on it hence were openly tested in the trials tests on those in attendance.

The stake-holding officials who later gave their analysis expressed their observations and reservations on the pros and cons they assumedly deduced.

At the close of the exercise, it was agreed in consensus that they would meet in consultations to review the IRIS-BVVS system once the trial exercises were completed across the targeted areas.

