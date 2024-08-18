Somaliland UK Diaspora Meet with British Diplomats

By M.A. Egge

The Ambassador of the Republic of Somaliland to the United Kingdom Abdi Abdillahi Hirsi (Dayahwerar) had a meeting with officials from the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

A meeting was held at the Somaliland Embassy in the UK, and members of the Somaliland community were present. It was graced by Ilyas Malik, the British representative in Somaliland, and officials from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

The meeting between the two sides discussed the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of security, development, investment and issues related to the Somaliland community in the UK.

Abdi Dayxwerar, who spoke to the media about the purpose of the meeting, said that it concerned the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

“The meeting exchanged different ideas, the things that are important to the British Somaliland community and also the development of Somaliland needs”, he noted.

The members of the Somaliland Community in the UK who spoke at the meeting praised the Somaliland Ambassador to the UK for organizing the meeting and appreciated the points exchanged between the diplomats of the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was agreed that the meeting should be regular and held quarterly every three months.

