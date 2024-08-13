Second round of Somalia-Ethiopia talks in Türkiye ends with no deal

By:REUTERS

A second round of Turkish-mediated talks between Somalia and Ethiopia over a port deal Addis Ababa signed with the Somaliland ended without a deal on Tuesday, but Turkey and ministers from both countries sounded upbeat on progress.

The negotiations held in Ankara have attempted to repair relations between the East African neighbours, whose relationship nosedived in January when Ethiopia agreed to lease 20 km (12 miles) of coastline from Somaliland in exchange for recognition of its independence.

Mogadishu called the agreement illegal and retaliated by expelling the Ethiopian ambassador and threatening to kick out thousands of Ethiopian troops stationed in the country helping battle Islamist insurgents.

The Ethiopian and Somali foreign ministers did not hold direct talks in Ankara, with Turkey’s foreign minister shuttling between them instead.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a news conference that the number of issues discussed in the second round of talks had increased significantly from the first round, and there was now “convergence on some major principles”.

“This constitutes notable progress,” he said, adding a third round of talks was scheduled to start on Sept. 17 with the aim of reaching a “sustainable and viable” agreement between the countries.

Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed confirmed progress had been made and said the government in Mogadishu was seeking an outcome in line with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“As we prepare for the third round of talks, we are hopeful that the momentum we have built will lead to a final solution,” he said.

Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie said his country looked forward to “continued engagement that will ultimately help us resolve current differences and restore normal relations”.

A spokesperson for Somaliland, which has struggled to gain international recognition despite governing itself and enjoying comparative peace and stability since declaring independence in 1991, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Expectations ahead of the first round of Ankara talks in July had been low, with Somalia and Ethiopia appearing to hold irreconcilable differences.

Turkey has close ties with both Ethiopia and Somalia, training Somali security forces and supplying development assistance in return for a foothold on a key global shipping route.

Its efforts to resolve the dispute began after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited Ankara in May and asked it to intervene, according to a Turkish diplomatic source.

(Tuvan Gumrukcu and Huseyin Hayatsever reported from Ankara and Giulia Paravicini from Nairobi; Editing by Alexander Winning and Alison Williams)

