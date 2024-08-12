MoTRD and SDF celebrate upgrades to the Berbera-Burao Road, inaugurate the Next Phase of Construction between Sheikh and Berbera

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sheikh Town, Somaliland – [12th August 2024] – Today the Somaliland Development Fund (SDF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and Roads Development (MoTRD), celebrated the official opening of 62km of road and four vital bridges between Burao and Berbera City. The event also marked the inauguration of the construction of an additional 64km of road between Sheikh and Berbera.

The ceremony was led by the President of Somaliland, H.E. Muse Bihi Abdi, and attended by high-level government officials, including the Minister of Transport and Roads Development, Minister of Trade and Tourism, Minister of Finance Development, Minister of Water Resource Development, Minister of Employment, Social Affairs and Family, Governors, Members of Parliament, influential business leaders, senior government officials, and local community members.

The first phase of this transformative project included:

Full rehabilitation of 62km of the Burao-Berbera Road, including shoulder and edge repairs, pothole patching, and a 40mm asphalt overlay.

Rehabilitation of four critical bridges: Dubur Bridge, Laaleys Bridge, Gelokor Bridge, and Kalajab Bridge.

Detailed design work for the Erigavo-Maydh road.

Supply and installation of essential road maintenance equipment.

Technical training for MoTRD staff in road maintenance.

Development of a comprehensive road safety policy and support for its rollout.



President Muse Bihi inaugurating the construction of the next phase of Burao-Berbera Road Rehabilitation (Sheikh-Berbera)

Looking ahead, the next phase from Sheikh to Berbera will focus on:

Rehabilitation of 64km of road between Sheikh district and Berbera town, restoration of drainage structures, replacement of one box culvert, protection works, and installation of road furniture and traffic calming devices.

Enhancing MoTRD’s capacity to manage road infrastructure effectively.

Supporting community-level governance through training, mentoring, and active participation from project beneficiaries.

Ultimately the Project will boost trade, reduce travel times, create over 1,000+ jobs, and generate additional income for local businesses in Somaliland, particularly in transportation, cargo, and logistics.

In his remarks at the commissioning ceremony, President Muse Bihi Abdi praised the significant impact of the SDF and expressed gratitude to Somaliland Development Partners for their timely support and generosity. He said, “This project is a testament to our commitment to improving infrastructure that will transform lives and boost our economy.”

The Minister of Transport and Roads Development echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that this project aligns with the National Development Plan II (NDPII) and will provide a vital connection between eastern Somaliland with its vast livestock resources and the Berbera seaport, so boosting export opportunities.

*The Somaliland Development Fund – Phase 2 (SDF2), which runs from 2018 to 2025, is designed as an inclusive economic development program that supports the Government of Somaliland in delivering relevant infrastructure for sustainable growth. SDF2 focuses on investments that spur job creation and foster long-term resilience and stability in Somaliland. Its objectives align with the NDP2 and reflect the priorities outlined in Somaliland Vision 2030. The fund is supported by contributions from the governments of the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway.

