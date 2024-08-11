Somaliland: UCID chair calls for patriotism as he visits the military at Oog

By M.A. Egge

Somaliland chairman of the UCID political party Mr. Faysal Ali Hussein and a delegation he led have called for patriotism as they visit the National Army headquarters at the Oog area where the armed forces of Somaliland are stationed.

The UCID presidential aspirant and political leader was received at the Eastern Command of the National Army by the top brass, including the military spokesperson Brigadier General Ali Abdillahi.

The armed forces spokesman briefed the UCID leader about the situation of the servicemen. He thanked him for the constant encouragement and morale-boosting that he, Feisal, always gave the army.

He described Faisal as a citizen who loves the country and its people and exuded patriotism.

On his part, Faisal Ali Hussein hailed the National Army for their readiness to defend their country and their people. He noted that since the forces were stationed in the area the residents had warmed up to them and felt more secure.

Mr. Feisal spoke at length on the imperativeness of being patriotic and standing together side by side both as a people and as a nation.

It is worth noting that this is the third time the UCID chair has visited the army stationed in the area.

