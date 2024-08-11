Ethiopia grants 200 scholarships to Somaliland, students asked to apply

By M.A. Egge

The Higher Education Commission of Somaliland has announced 200 scholarships that the Ethiopian government has extended to Somaliland, especially to benefit the students of the country.

The scholarship was given to two hundred students and consists of different levels of education such as 100 students for basic degrees, 92 for the masters and 8 for PHD levels.

Required criteria set for those eligible are that the students should have the national ID cards, school leaving certificates and those of the corresponding specific degrees. Of note is the fact that they must have finished schooling within the past three years.

The requirement for a student who wants to be among the candidates for the Masters scholarship is that the student must have a university degree, and have a minimum GPA of 3.00 and above; the student must also have a high school diploma.

The requirement set by the Higher Education Board of Somaliland for the student who wants to be among the candidates for the third level scholarship (PHD) is that the student must have a first and second level university degree, and must also have a GPA of 3.50 and above in the current examinations.

Further, they must have in the last five years been operating in higher education, hence must have published a journal and be ready to undertake examinations.

The higher education board of Somaliland has informed all students who are interested in this scholarship that the filing of applications will start on 08/08/2024 and will end on 28/08/2024; the places to file applications are at their offices in the regions of the country.

