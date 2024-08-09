Ethiopian Airlines Honoured with Prestigious President’s Lifetime Achievement Award as it Celebrates 25 Years of Services to the US

By: ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES

Ethiopian Airlines, the leading aviation group in Africa and a rapidly expanding global airline brand, has been distinguished with the US President’s Lifetime Achievement Award. This accolade recognizes the airline’s outstanding contributions and dedicated service to communities in the United States.

The award, signed by the US President Joseph R. Biden, was presented to Ethiopian Airlines during the 8th Annual Galla Dinner, hosted by the Black IAM organization at the Hilton Atlanta Airport Hotel. Ethiopian Airlines continues to set industry standards for excellence, reinforcing its commitment to connecting cultures and fostering international collaboration.

“Our commitment to excellence and the spirit of unity has been the driving force behind our services for almost eight decades. This accolade is not only a recognition of our past efforts but also a bright beacon for the future, guiding us towards even greater heights in service and connectivity,” said Mr. Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines. “The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our employees, partners, and stakeholders”.

As Ethiopian celebrates this remarkable achievement, it reaffirms its pledge to enhance its services and strengthen its ties with the US community. As member of the America’s TSA PreCheck® program, Ethiopian will continue to innovate and expand its customer experience, ensuring that passengers enjoy unparalleled travel experiences.

The award acknowledges Ethiopian Airlines’ unwavering commitment and outstanding contributions to the US community over the past 25 years. The airline has also been actively involved in community outreach programs, including supporting educational initiatives, sports, healthcare projects, and cultural exchanges.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines Group (Ethiopian) is one of the fastest-growing airlines brand globally and the continent’s largest airline brand. In its seventy-eight years of successful operations, Ethiopian has become the continent’s leading carrier, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success. Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 150 domestic and international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian’s fleet category consists of ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Boeing 737s, 777s, 787s, Airbus A350-900 and Bombardier Dash 8-400 double cabin.

Ethiopian is also pursuing multi-hub strategy through hubs in Lomé, Togo with ASKY, in Lilongwe, Malawi with Malawi Airlines and in Lusaka, Zambia with Zambia Airways. Having achieved its strategic plan (Vision 2025) ahead of time, Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15- year strategic plan Vision 2035 that will see it become one of the top 20 most competitive and leading aviation groups in the world.

Ethiopian has been champion in various coveted awards including Skytrax’s ‘Best Airline in Africa Award’ for seven consecutive years among others. The airline has been a Star Alliance member since 2011 and has been registering more than threefold growth in the past 10 years.

