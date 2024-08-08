UK police condemn false claims of Somali migrants’ involvement in Anita Rose murder

By: DAILY MAIL

Suffolk Police in the United Kingdom have condemned the spread of false information online regarding the murder investigation of Anita Rose, a 57-year-old grandmother found critically injured on a railway track. Misinformation, notably from far-right activist Tommy Robinson, falsely claimed that Somali migrants were responsible for her death.



Anita Rose was discovered by a passerby around 6:30 a.m. on July 24, near Rectory Lane. Despite immediate medical attention and being transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, she died from her severe head injuries four days later. Rose had been walking her dog, Bruce, who was found unharmed beside her.

The police investigation led to the arrest of three individuals. A man in his 20s, a 45-year-old man, and a 37-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and handling stolen goods. All have been released on bail, pending further inquiries scheduled for late October.

As violent riots erupted across the UK, fueled by this misinformation, Robinson shared a video from Cyprus, falsely asserting that the suspects were Somali migrants. The video, viewed over seven million times, has significantly contributed to spreading these false narratives, unjustly targeting the Somali community.

Suffolk Police decisively countered these claims. “In response to misinformation being circulated online, Suffolk Police can confirm that the arrested and since bailed individuals in connection with the Anita Rose case are not Somali migrants,” a police spokesperson stated. “We typically wouldn’t comment on nationality, but this is a dangerous piece of misinformation.”

Suffolk Police Commissioner Tim Passmore denounced Robinson’s actions as “utterly despicable” and emphasized the importance of accurate information during ongoing investigations. “Spreading false information on social media is irresponsible, especially during times of national unrest. We will continue to dispel these dangerous myths.”

The investigation remains active, with officers identifying additional locations of interest. A CCTV image of Rose, wearing a bright pink coat shortly before her attack, has been released as police seek to locate the missing jacket and her mobile phone.

Anita Rose’s family, receiving support from specially trained officers, urges the public to refrain from sharing unverified information that could jeopardize the investigation and further distress the grieving family.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.

