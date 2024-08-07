By: Mohamed Ibrahim Haji Abdi

The upcoming elections in Somaliland have been a subject of significant interest and scrutiny, not only within the region but also on the global stage. Somaliland’s self-government efforts and its quest for international recognition have been intertwined with the dynamics of tribal influences and their impact on the political landscape. With the Somaliland presidential election approaching in a little over three months, tribal biases are overshadowing policy discussions in the campaign or the lack thereof. None of the three parties have effectively communicated their political vision both domestically and foreign to the voters. As a diaspora member returning to vote for the first time, I am concerned and disheartened by the tribalization of the campaign, its influence and impact on the constituencies. The emphasis on tribal affiliations by the three major parties is detrimental to the country’s image as it strives to establish a democratic system. Currently, all we see on the news regarding the elections are sub-tribes and tribal chief who align with their tribal party and are celebrated. It is crucial to condemn tribal campaign tactics to safeguard the nation’s future.

In recent years, the level of tribalism in Somaliland has increased and because of the upcoming elections has reached its peak. It’s not intrusive to ask someone in Somaliland their thoughts on the election and who they plan to vote for. Many young voters, whom I have spoken to, prioritize tribal affiliation over candidate qualifications. In this day and age, as a nation, we should look past this tribal mindset and focus on choosing a candidate who can lead the country toward prosperity regardless of their tribe. I was hoping that the younger generation would be more united in improving their livelihoods but are more concerned with seeing their tribesmen getting into the office of the presidency. I understand that there are a modest number of voters who are not blinded by tribalism and are more concerned about effective change, sustainable policies and economic growth that would improve the country. However, they are the minority. As for me, an undecided voter, I am looking for a candidate and party that focuses on important topics, such as, the economy, immigration, territorial integrity and a vision for Somaliland that brings it to new heights.

A priority for any new administration should be a strong economic recovery plan, post-pandemic and the recent civil unrest. It’s essential to move past empty rhetoric and prioritize real solutions for economic recovery and job creation for the hundreds of thousands of unemployed youth. Instead of this divisive “reer hebel” joined our political party at a televised event in a hotel hall. Also, Somaliland lacks the capacity to handle the current influx of illegal immigrants, necessitating the need for any new administration to create a robust immigration policy to address this situation. I have not heard any of the three presidential candidates discuss these issues and how they affect the citizens.

My suggestion to the three candidates is to avoid using tribalism as a strategy as it may not yield the desired positive results. Instead, focus on discussing effective policies and ways to enhance the lives of all citizens of Somaliland. With the election expected to be tight race, I believe that undecided voters won’t be swayed by the attempts to divide the citizens. While you may convince some voters with this approach, many others will see through it. For the voters and citizens of Somaliland, you must focus on a candidate’s ability to improve the country’s current state and your own lives, rather than tribal affiliations. As a voter, you should make your vote count by choosing wisely and envisioning the future you want for Somaliland. Do not take your voting privilege lightly, as you have the power to shape the country’s future for the next five years. Reflect on what changes you want to see in Somaliland during that time, and select the candidate you believe can lead the country there. As for me, I am waiting for a candidate deserving my vote. I hope one of the three candidates will stand out in the next nighty days. I believe in the power of one vote and will not let tribal biases sway my decision.

God bless Somaliland.

Mohamed Ibrahim Haji Abdi, who holds a BSBA/MBA, previously served as an editor at Somaliland Press and currently lives in Hargeisa, Somaliland.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the Horndiplomat editorial policy.

