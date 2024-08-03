United Nations condemns terrorist attack on Mogadishu beach

Mogadishu, 3 August 2024 – The United Nations in Somalia strongly condemns the terrorist attack at Lido Beach in Mogadishu last night, reportedly killing at least 32 people and injuring many more.

The United Nations in Somalia expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery for the injured.

“Lido Beach is a popular place for Somalis to spend time with family and friends and enjoy the beauty of the Somali coastline. Targeting this location is an abhorrent act that warrants the firmest condemnation,” said the UN Secretary-General’s Acting Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan.

“As we join all peace-loving Somalis in mourning this sad loss, I reaffirm the United Nations’ support for and solidarity with the Federal Government of Somalia in its efforts to ensure peace, security, and stability in the country,” he added.

According to reports, the Al-Shabaab terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack, which involved a suicide bombing and a gun battle between the terrorists and Somali security forces.

