Powerful Turkish defence can stop Israel’s war on Palestinians — Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Türkiye would prevent Israel’s brutal attacks on Palestinians in the event of Ankara being “very strong” in the defence industry.

Speaking in his hometown in the northeastern province of Rize on Sunday, Erdogan emphasised Türkiye’s advancements in the defence industry and expressed confidence in further progress.

“Just as we entered Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we can do the same to them. There is no reason not to do it. We just need to be strong so that we can take these steps,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan also reiterated that Türkiye has severed all its trade and diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv in response to Israel’s atrocities in Gaza.

Regarding the President of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas’s visit to Türkiye, Erdoğan stated that Ankara had invited him, but Abbas could not respond positively to the invitation.

“We will carry out the next process accordingly,” Erdogan added.

SOURCE: TRTWorld and agencies

Like this: Like Loading...