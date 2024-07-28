Somaliland Ambassador Attends Somaliland Military Graduation Ceremony in Ethiopia

By: Staff writer

Somaliland Ambassador to Ethiopia Amb. Adam Gedi Qayad along with the Deputy Minister of Trade and Tourism Faisal Mohamud Said and the Education attaché of the Somaliland embassy to Ethiopia Mr. Abdikhalaq Mohamed Ase, participated in the ceremony held for the troops who graduated from the military training college in Ethiopia, which had amongst them, officers from the Republic of Somaliland.

The Somaliland officials also met with the Ethiopian Military Forces Field Commander Marshal Birhanu Jula, the Kenyan Ambassador to Ethiopia, and other leaders and eminent personalities who attended the ceremony.

The Ambassador thanked the government of Ethiopia for the scholarship given to the Republic of Somaliland and congratulated the graduate officers for having completed their courses successfully.

