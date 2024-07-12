U.S Ambassador Visits Somaliland to Encourage Dialogue and Regional Security

By: Staff writer

the US ambassador to Somalia Richard H. Riley arrived in the capital of Somaliland, Hargeisa, to encourage dialogue and regional security, the US embassy said in a statement.

In a statement released by the U.S. Embassy, Ambassador Riley’s visit reaffirmed the United States’ longstanding commitment to supporting prosperity, democratic institutions, and stability in Somaliland. His discussions focused on enhancing regional cooperation and dialogue to address pressing diplomatic and security challenges.

“Amb Riley Reiterated the United States’ longstanding commitment to supporting prosperity and democratic institutions in the region, He encouraged regional cooperation and dialogue to solve diplomatic and security challenges and discussed with government officials the importance of adhering to election timelines.” the statement said

“Ambassador Riley met with private sector leaders to encourage further ties to the U.S. business community. He emphasized the importance of a vibrant civil society and a free and professional press “added

Meanwhile, The President Republic of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi received his office with the US Ambassador Richard H. Riley and the two sides discussed regional affairs, fostering cooperation.

“I was honored to receive U.S. Ambassador Richard H. Riley on his visit to the Republic of Somaliland. We discussed regional affairs, fostering cooperation in the Horn of Africa, upcoming elections, and strengthening relations between Somaliland and the United States of America.

