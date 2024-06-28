M-PESA Partners with Dahabshiil for Easier Money Transfers to Ethiopia

By: Techafricanews

Ethiopians abroad can now send money directly to M-PESA wallets following Safaricom’s partnership with Dahabshiil.

In a move that will simplify sending money to Ethiopia, M-PESA by Safaricom has partnered with the leading money transfer service Dahabshiil. This exciting collaboration allows members of the Ethiopian diaspora to send funds directly to the M-PESA mobile wallets of their loved ones back home.

This new partnership streamlines the process, offering a faster and more convenient way to support family and friends in Ethiopia.

