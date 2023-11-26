Somaliland Information Minister pledges to focus on national unity and cohesion

Somaliland Minister of Information, Culture, and National Guidance Ali Hassan Mohamed (Ali Marehaan) has said that he was going to put more effort into building rapport with the populaces towards achieving a cohesive and united people in the nation of Somaliland.

Courtesy of his office, he becomes the national spokesperson by default.

The minister made the conventional pledge during a function where he was formerly taking charge of his new portfolio following the swapping of offices with his predecessor Suleiman Yusuf Ali who has now taken over the water development.

He indicated that he will focus on the field of awareness to guide and unite the nation towards a common cause and purpose and rally them together.

This follows the recent reshuffle and sackings of several ministers by the Head of State.

The event of the change of guard for the duo was held at the Ministry of Water headquarters hence was attended by the staffers from both ministries.

Suleiman Yusuf Ali Koore noted that the information employees were people who were well-qualified and experienced in their duties.

He said that he collaborated well with the staff in the cause of duty all through his stay at the information ministry.

He praised them in totality noting that he was contented with the manner that they went about their chores and normal duties.

