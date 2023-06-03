US envoy to Türkiye to attend Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony

By: Anadolu Agency

President Joe Biden announced Friday that a US presidential delegation will attend the inauguration ceremony of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Türkiye on Saturday.

“T.H. Jeffry L. Flake, United States Ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye, will attend the Inauguration in Ankara, Türkiye,” according to a statement from the White House.

Erdogan will take the oath in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye at 1400 local time and will begin his new term.

After the ceremony, Erdogan will visit Anıtkabir at 1500 and attend the Inauguration Ceremony at the Presidential Complex at 1700.

He will host guests at a dinner at Cankaya Palace, the former home of Turkish presidents, after the ceremony at around 1900.

He is expected to announce his Cabinet after dinner.

Erdogan won a presidential runoff election last Sunday with 52.18% of the vote. Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82%, according to final results released by the country’s Supreme Election Council.

Like this: Like Loading...