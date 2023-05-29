Somaliland Launches it’s First Maternal Booklet

Press release by Taiwan Representative Office

Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland coordinates with Somaliland’s Ministry of Health Development, Taiwan ICDF, and Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital launches the first maternal booklet in Somaliland to enhance the local and regional accessibility of maternal and infant healthcare services.

Taiwan Ambassador Allen Chenhwa Lou praises the launching of Somaliland’s first Maternal Booklet, which is one of the achievements of the ongoing Maternal and Infant Health Care Improvement Project. The first maternal booklet is designed by 16 Somaliland seed trainers who trained in Taiwan and learned the best Taiwan experience.

30 years ago, Taiwan also faced the low antenatal health check rate that Somaliland faces today. To improve it, Taiwan Government launched a maternal booklet containing the journey of pregnancy, delivery, baby care, etc. Step by step, mothers in Taiwan started to do more frequent antenatal care health checks accordingly. One of the doctors Dr. Fang who visited Somaliland for the Maternal and Infant Health Care Improvement Project said that the launching of the Maternal Booklet in Taiwan was the turning point of enhancing maternal and infant health rate.

Healthy mothers deliver healthy babies. The first Somaliland’s Maternal Booklet will not only to help protect the lives of mothers, reduce infant mortality, but also leading Somaliland to become a healthy and prosperous nation. The launching of the Maternal Booklet is a miniature of showing the spirit of Taiwan Model for “Health for All” and “Taiwan can Help”.

Taiwan always has the will and ability to contribute to the international society. It is not acceptable that Taiwan has been politicalized and weaponized not to join WHA and WHO activities to contribute more. Nevertheless, Taiwan remains committed to enhancing regional and global health cooperation, sharing its Healthcare experience and capacity to benefit the peoples.

