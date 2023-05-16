Somalia police and INTERPOL capture fugitive ex-cop wanted for murder

By: HOL

A former Somali police officer, Zakariye Ali Ahmed Osobow, on the run for a murder charge, was apprehended in South Sudan as a result of a joint operation by the Somali Police and the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).

Somali National Television reported that the plane transporting Osobow touched down at Mogadishu’s Adan Adde International Airport on Monday. Upon arrival, he was taken into custody by the Somali police.

Osobow is accused by the Somali Police Force of the murder of Ali Hassan Siyad, also known as Ali Tareen, a former colleague. The alleged crime occurred in the Dayniile district of Mogadishu, within the Kordama Department not far from the Sabansaban army camp, on July 28, 2022.

Family members of the late officer, together with representatives from the Somali Police and INTERPOL, were on hand at the airport to witness Osobow’s extradition.

FILE PHOTO – Ali Hassan Siyad, also known as Ali Tareen was shot and killed last July. SUBMITTED

Meanwhile, the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) in Mogadishu, represented by Somali Police officers, has not yet issued a statement regarding the arrest of the ex-officer.

