18 May 2023: Somaliland 32 Years of Statehood

“The Republic of Somaliland has incredibly proven that it’s Statehood and Independence REST ON SOLID FOUNDATION.”

By Hussein Adan Igeh (Deyr)

On Thursday 18th May 2023 will be the 32nd Anniversary of the RESTORATION of the independence of our great nation: the Republic of Somaliland.

Despite the fact that Somaliland is under attack by multiple terroristic forces in Las Anod and despite challenges our country is currently facing, no doubt our nation is today stronger than ever before to resolutely defend their country with all their might.

THE ESSENCE OF 18TH OF MAY : THE DAY OF SALVATION!

The yearly celebrations of 18th of May become ingenious and broadly held World-wide celebrations. It is a highly valued and particularly important Day of National Pride for all peace-loving Somaliland citizens around the world, young and old, at home and abroad. The 18th of May is THE DAY OF SALVATION WHEN SOMALILAND RESTORED the once lost freedom and independence of our great nation. A sense of nationhood and togetherness, solidarity and unity, national pride, patriotism and citizenship feelings among Somaliland citizens (at home and abroad), are the extraordinary features that associate with the celebrations of this memorable day of 18th May of every year.

The 18th of May is also an exceptional DAY TO COMMEMORATE AND HONOUR TO ALL THOSE MARTYRS who lost their lives not only for defending the existence, dignity and name of their own people but also for the realization of the roots and foundation of our most cherished asset that we have today; the Republic of Somaliland.

The Independence and Statehood of the Republic of Somaliland is non-negotiable !!

Since its withdrawal from 1960 voluntary Union with Somalia-Italiana on May 18th 1991, the Republic of Somaliland had worked tirelessly towards a country where everyone can lead a peaceful and productive life. Somaliland has succeeded to create a sense of ownership and nationhood among all its citizens which safeguarded a sustained peace, stability and development of the country. Equally, Somaliland has succeeded to nurture a peaceful and amicable coexistence among the people of neighbouring countries through executing an open and affable foreign policy which has benefited all equally.

Somaliland has held 7 times internationally monitored democratic elections, at local, parliamentary and presidential level. The people of the Republic of Somaliland have shown to the outside world their value, belief and exceptional quality with respect to dealing with democratic norms and values. Somaliland’s peaceful coexistence and democracy project is something emerging from native grassroots rather than being imposed from outside or being realised by the gun point.

In political, historical, geographical and legal terms, the Republic of Somaliland has tremendously met all the criteria’s and requirements that are necessary to qualify for international recognition as a separate country. The people of Somaliland should have been rewarded for their democratic credentials, peace and sustained stability in a challenging and volatile region. The Republic of Somaliland has beyond every doubt demonstrated throughout its credentials, democratic achievements and sustained stability a belief in a constructive engagement in international issues for peace and security development.

I believe the international community is making a serious mistake by ignoring the reality on the ground in the Horn of Africa. Unfortunately, Somaliland and its people became the victims of a world of double standards. The people of Somaliland have tested the real benefits and value of the independence, freedom, peace and democracy. They will never join again whatsoever a union with Somalia at the cost of their independence and freedom.

Conclusion :

The Republic of Somaliland has once again proven that its statehood and independence rest on solid foundations of peace, stability, rule of law, democracy and respecting fundamental human rights which no one will be able to shake it. To all those who are undermining the existence and essence of 18th of May, to all Somaliland staunch antagonists whoever they are and wherever they might be, they should keep in mind that today, Somaliland is not only irreversible fact but it is also unbreakable by your devilish and cruel conspiracies.

Somaliland’s enemies should know that the birth of this great nation, the Republic of Somaliland, came forth through the sacrifice, bloodshed and tears of an oppressed and exploited people who found freedom as they had endured the pain and misery suffered at the hands of the former dictator and his cohorts.

However, no matter whatever happens next but one thing is certain:

The dignity and independence of the people of Somaliland has no price!

The self-determination and the incredible perseverance of the HEROIC PEOPLE of Somaliland will ultimately prevail!

Finally, I would like to congratulate to all my beloved fellow Somalilanders (both at home and abroad) for Somaliland’s 32nd Anniversary of restoration of our Independence. I wish you all peaceful and thriving 18th May Celebrations worldwide.

ALLAH bless and protect the people and country of the Republic of Somaliland,

Eng. Hussein Adan Igeh (Deyr)

The author is the Former Minister of Trade and Investment,

Former Presidential Spokesman.

Hargeisa, Republic of Somaliland,

