Somaliland: Amina Fareed sworn in as the only female MP in the House of Representatives

By M.A. Egge

Somaliland Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the Chairman of the Justice Committee of the Republic of Somaliland, Adam Haji Ali Ahmed, today, administered oath to Hon. Amina Yilmi Farid Baded, who will be one of the members of the House of Representatives from henceforth, becoming the only female member in the legislative assembly.

She is the immediate past minister of investment and has opted to fill the parliamentary post.

She has filled the vacant position in the House of Representatives, following the demise of the late Nur Osman Guled Warsame who passed on at Diredawa recently.

He was one of the members of the UCID party elected from Awdal region.

The National Electoral Commission submitted to the Supreme Court on the 30th of April a request to swear in Hon. Amina Yilmi Farid Baded for the vacant position in the House of Representatives, so that she can perform her duties, as per the constitution.

