Somalia President, UN Chief Holds Fruitful Meeting in Mogadishu

By: SONNA

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a fruitful meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres at the Presidential Palace in Mogadishu on Tuesday.

The two leaders discussed the future of bilateral cooperation, priority plans for the Somali government, existing challenges, and areas where United Nations agencies operating in Somalia should focus to ensure the country’s recovery.

President Mohamud briefed the Secretary-General on practical achievements in the areas of national security, strengthening of partnership, development of economic infrastructure, and federalism.

The President also spoke about the burdens and difficult situations the government is dealing with, first and foremost the drought that has ruined the lives of thousands of families, the effects of climate change, poverty, and civil strife.

“This is a visit to support the government and the democratic process in Somalia. This visit assures us that the United Nations is fully committed to supporting our plans for government building and stabilizing the country. We are confident that the Somali people will be able to overcome the problems and challenges they are still facing, through the completion of the liberation of the country and reconciliation,” President Mohamud said.

He outlined the government’s progress in security and state-building, as well as national priorities on critical issues such as drought response, education, healthcare, counterterrorism, and the need to lift the arms embargo on Somalia.

“This time, Somalia is making progress. We are moving forward. On the security front, Somalia is liberating its country from the scourge of international terrorism, which has been there for a couple of decades,” he added.

Somalia President thanked the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, for his visit to the country, and hoped that the government and the people of Somalia will be supported in achieving their vision of a developed, stable, and positive Somalia.

For his part, Secretary António Guterres expressed his happiness in his visit to Somalia, thanking the President of the Republic for the warm welcome he and his delegation received, and noted that he understands the humanitarian situation faced by the Somali government, and is committed to strengthening the support and support of the country.

“I also want to ring the alarm of the need of massive international support,… massive international support because of the humanitarian difficulties in the county is facing, massive international support to the buildup the security capacity in Somalia and massive humanitarian support in stabilization and development of the country”, Secretary Guterres said.

The Secretary-General also reiterated the United Nations’ support for the Somali-led and Somali-owned peace process, and called on all parties to continue to work towards a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement.

“The United Nations is committed to supporting the Somali people in their efforts to build a better future for themselves and their children. We will continue to work with you to achieve your goals and aspirations,” Secretary Guterres said.

