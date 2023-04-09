Djibouti President receives Somaliland Delegation

By M.A. Egge

The President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Geelle received a delegation from Somaliland led by the first deputy Speaker of the parliament Saeed Mire Farah Gire.

This meeting was organized by Somaliland Ambassador in Djibouti Abdifatah Saeed Ahmed.

The meeting between the President of Djibouti and the delegation of Somaliland was said to have discussed the relationship between the two countries based on the historical and perpetual brethrenship of the two peoples.

On the other hand, the delegation visited the Djibouti parliament whereby had a meeting with the deputy Speaker of the Djibouti legislative assembly.

They reportedly discussed how to create and bolster closer working relationships between the two parliaments.

The delegation also visited the headquarters of the Ministry of education in Djibouti.

